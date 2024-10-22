Nicole DeSousa named leader of CUFSD Business Office

Nicole DeSousa has officially joined the Chester Union Free School District as assistant superintendent for Business, succeeding retiring Business Official Erin Brennan, who began his tenure with the district in 1997. Brennan’s retirement date set for November 1, 2024.

To ensure a seamless transition in leadership, the school district said DeSousa has been collaborating Brennan and the Business Office team, along with the superintendent and other district leaders to “continue the strong fiscal management and budgeting practices that have been the hallmarks of Mr. Brennan’s tenure in Chester.”

“We are confident that Ms. DeSousa will bring the same dedication and excellence in financial leadership that our community values,” said Superintendent Catherine O’Hara. “Her collaboration with Mr. Brennan and the Business Office team have ensured a smooth transition, maintaining the district’s high standards for fiscal management in support of our educational mission and district goals.”

DeSousa holds a New York State School District Business Leader Certificate of Advanced Study, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Mount Saint Mary College, and a master’s in Business Administration from The College of Saint Rose. She has experience in financial oversight, budget development, and operational leadership in every district she has served.

“I am excited to begin my journey here at Chester Union Free School District and am grateful for the warm welcome I’ve received from the community,” said DeSousa. “While I bring years of experience with me, I recognize the big shoes I have to fill following Mr. Brennan’s many accomplishments. With the audit presented at the recent board meeting, it’s clear that he’s leaving the district in a strong fiscal position, which provides a great foundation for me to build upon with our team. I look forward to working with the Board, administration, and community to continue achieving great things here in Chester.”

Board of Education President Kim DiCurcio added, “The Board deeply appreciates Mr. Brennan’s outstanding service and looks forward to working with Ms. DeSousa as she steps into this important role. We’re confident the transition will be smooth and the district’s financial health will remain strong under her leadership.”

During the October 9 Board of Education meeting, Brennan reflected on his long career with the district. “Working with my 27th Board of Education here in Chester and my seventh superintendent, it’s been great staff, great colleagues, great friends.” He shared his appreciation for the many opportunities and experiences gained during his tenure, thanking everyone he has worked with and the community for their support.