Newly accredited departments helped by $380K funding

Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) joined police chiefs and local elected leaders from across Orange County to announce the new accreditation and accreditation in progress of seven police departments in the Towns of Chester, Goshen, Mount Hope, and Tuxedo as well as the Villages of Goshen and Tuxedo Park and City of Port Jervis. The $380,000 in funding secured by the senator’s office provided the financial flexibility and support that made accreditation a reality.

The state’s police accreditation program is voluntary and designed to improve an agency’s effectiveness and efficiency, promoting training and fostering public confidence in law enforcement. Accreditation standards are divided into three categories: training, operations, and administration. Participating agencies are expected to implement all program standards, which provide a blueprint for professionalism that every state law enforcement agency can meet.

“I know safety is every officer’s priority - for their fellow officers, for the people in their communities, and for themselves,” Skoufis said. “The accreditation program was designed by New York State officers for New York State officers, and that we have so many accredited police departments in Orange County is a testament to the commitment of these officers to truly protect and serve. I’m proud to support these departments and all law enforcement who serve our communities every day.”

Accreditation represents a commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service,” said Chief Dominick Blasko, President of Police Chiefs’ of Orange County. “The seven newly accredited departments and those on their way join 12 other Orange County agencies, including our Sheriff’s office, in demonstrating dedication to excellence in training, operations, and administration. This achievement reflects the hard work of our officers and the strong partnerships we share with our communities.”

”We are so incredibly proud of our Police Department becoming an accredited agency,” Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge added. “Some may not realize how difficult it can be to reach that status. I want to thank Sen. Skoufis for recognizing the importance of these achievements. This funding will promote public safety across the county.”

These seven departments join 11 already accredited Orange County police departments in the City of Middletown, the Towns of Blooming Grove, Cornwall, Crawford, New Windsor, Wallkill, Warwick, and Woodbury, and the Villages of Greenwood Lake, Harriman, and Monroe.