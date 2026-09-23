New York Conference of Mayors recognizes Elizabeth Reilly

The New York Conference of Mayors has recognized Chester Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Reilly for 50 years of service to the Chester community. In 1976 and 77 she served as planning board secretary for the town of Chester, from 1980 to 1984 she served as deputy clerk of the village of Chester, from 1986 to 1989 she served as tax collector of the town of Chester, from 1989 to 1990 she served as deputy town clerk of the town of Chester, from 1990 to 2013 she served as town clerk of the town of Chester, from 2013 to 2025 she served as secretary of the Chester Fire District, from 2016 to the present she has served as a village trustee of the village of Chester and since 2021 has been deputy mayor.

Reilly said she did feel old enough to receive a 50-year recognition to which Mayor John Tom Bell said at the Sept. 14 Chester Village Board meeting, “Well, you started young.”