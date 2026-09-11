New program gives college and university students, staff discounts at local merchants

The Downtown Middletown Business Improvement District (BID), alongside City of Middletown officials and regional academic leaders, officially launched the Downtown Middletown Perks Pass today at John F. Degnan Square. The new initiative offers an exclusive, free discount pass designed to strengthen connections between local merchants and thousands of students, faculty, and staff from area higher education institutions.

The Perks Pass connects the campus communities of SUNY Orange, Touro University, and Northern Fei Tian College directly to downtown shops, restaurants, and service providers. Cardholders simply scan a QR code on the back of the pass to access a live, continuously updated directory of exclusive deals and promotions offered throughout the BID district.

“This isn’t just a discount card; it’s an invitation to the students and staff of our three esteemed institutes of higher education to make downtown Middletown an extension of your campus,” said City of Middletown Mayor Joseph M. DeStefano. “The Perks Pass creates a direct pipeline between thousands of students, faculty, and staff and the local businesses that make up the heart of our city.”

The program addresses both local economic development goals and campus community engagement by making downtown exploration accessible and affordable for students on tight budgets.

“SUNY Orange is proud to be part of the fabric of Middletown,” said SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young. “We know that higher education plays a key role in the city’s momentum, opening doors to new careers, new ideas, and a sense of belonging for our students and employees. The BID’s Perks Pass program is one more way to connect our college community with everything Middletown has to offer.”

“Since we opened our medical school in 2014, we have enjoyed an amazing relationship with the Middletown community,” added Touro University Executive Dean Dr. Kenneth J. Steier. “This program will further enhance that relationship by connecting our medical students with the many fine businesses in the BID.”

“This program is proof of the BID’s transformation and growing impact of the colleges here,” said Fei Tian Director of Advancement Karen Chang. “Many students are very cost conscious, and this Perks Pass will make it easier for them to enjoy what the BID has to offer. It will be another reason for them to visit the downtown area to check out the businesses there, so it’s really a win-win situation!”

The Perks Pass is available free of charge to all eligible students, faculty, and staff from participating institutions.

Downtown Middletown Business Improvement District (BID) businesses interested in joining the discount network can still sign up by contacting the BID office at 845-343-8075 or via email at bid@middletown-ny.com.