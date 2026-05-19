New Pine Brook Manor owners gifting one couple a wedding celebration

Pine Brook Manor, a historic 1895 Hudson Valley estate spanning 110 acres of forest, waterways, and open land, is reopening as a private estate wedding venue and boutique overnight retreat under new ownership by husband-and-wife team Indiana and Colin Crilley.

To mark the property’s next chapter, the couple is launching “We Need More Love,” an initiative inviting couples to share their story for the chance to win a wedding at Pine Brook Manor.

The initiative grew from the couple’s belief that, during a time when so much of life feels heavy and disconnected, gatherings rooted in celebration and love can serve as a meaningful reminder of what brings people together.

Couples are invited to apply to the initiative by sharing their story through written and video submissions. One couple will be selected based on authenticity, emotional connection, and the story they share together.

For the Crilleys, a husband and wife team building Pine Brook Manor together, the idea came from the feeling that this moment in the world called for something more human.

“There are moments when the world feels especially heavy,” said co-owner Indiana Crilley. “So much division. So much noise. So much constant heaviness. And as we prepared to reopen Pine Brook Manor, we kept coming back to the idea that places bringing people together still matter, and even more now than ever before.”

Originally established in 1895 as Pine Park Cottage and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Pine Brook Manor has welcomed generations of guests seeking gathering, celebration, rest, and connection. Today, the estate is being reintroduced as a destination for immersive celebrations, overnight stays, and meaningful experiences connected to nature.

Located approximately 90 minutes from New York City, Pine Brook Manor hosts one celebration at a time across indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, including woodland ceremony areas, reception halls, overnight accommodations, and natural settings surrounded by forest and water.

For the Crilleys, reopening Pine Brook Manor is an opportunity to contribute to the broader Hudson Valley community by creating a place that brings people together while supporting local hospitality, tourism, small businesses, and the region they now call home.

“We know what a wedding represents,” said co-owner Colin Crilley. “It is one of the few moments in life where people pause, come together, and celebrate something hopeful. That felt like the right way to begin this next chapter.”The selected couple will receive exclusive use of Pine Brook Manor for their wedding celebration, including access to ceremony and reception spaces, tables and chairs, getting-ready spaces, and on-site coordination support. The celebration will take place within one year of selection, subject to venue availability.

Applications are open through June 1.

“We need more love, more gathering, and more moments that bring people together,” Colin added. “That’s really what this initiative is all about.”

Learn more and apply at thepinebrookmanor.com/more-love.