New legislation enables surviving families of deceased Orange County deputy sheriffs and correction officers to receive full pensions

New legislation will allow surviving spouses or children of deceased Orange County deputy sheriffs or correction officers to receive full pensions regardless of whether the deceased filed for retirement.

Under current law, if one of these employees dies prior to retirement, their families are denied a pension and, instead, are only provided a one-time death benefit. As a result, many deputy sheriffs and correction officers feel compelled to retire immediately upon eligibility despite being able and willing to continue working.

Most other public employees already were able to pass on their full pension, also known as “death gamble” benefits, regardless of their employment status, with correction officers who work in state prisons recently being added to the list.

“Public service should never feel like a gamble,” said Senator James Skoufis who co-authored the legislation with Assemblymember Elaine Kay of Rock Hill. “I’m gratified to see this legislation pass, ensuring Orange County’s deputy sheriffs and correction officers no longer have to choose between public service or retiring simply to protect their earned benefits. I thank Assemblymember Kay and our bipartisan state delegation, as well as the law enforcement officers and union leaders who supported and advocated along with us for this measure. This is how we honor experience, service, and dedication to work that keeps our communities safe.”

The legislation now heads to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk for approval.