New initiative encourages New Yorkers to explore state parks to improve mental health

The New York State Office of Mental Health is making it easier for individuals living with mental illness and receiving services through an its program to apply for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation’s Access Pass, which allows free or discounted access to state sites for individuals with a qualifying disability.

“Time spent enjoying nature and New York’s many outdoor attractions can provide restorative benefits for all of us,” Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “By making it easier to apply for the Access Pass, we are ensuring that more New Yorkers, including individuals living with mental health challenges, can take advantage of this worthwhile program as they continue their recovery. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, our parks and attractions are available to enhance the mental wellness for everyone in our state.”

The Access Pass offers free or discounted entry to state parks, historic sites, and recreational facilities –including ones operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation – for New York residents with a specific qualifying disability listed in the application. The Access Pass includes free vehicle entry to most day-use areas, state-operated boat launch sites, historic sites, arboretums, and park preserves, in addition to free greens fees at State Park golf courses; free swimming pool entry at state-operated pools; and discounted camping and cabin rentals at most state campgrounds and DEC day-use areas.

Streamlining verification

This summer, OMH streamlined the verification process so that individuals with a mental disability who receive services through a program licensed, funded, or operated by OMH can more easily apply for the Access Pass. The agency developed a simplified confirmation letter to be completed digitally by the applicant’s clinician and then submitted by them to Parks via PSYCKES, a HIPAA-compliant web-based application, or by the applicant themselves via mail or email.

The confirmation letter template is posted to the OMH website, along with simplified instructions for both individuals seeking a pass and their clinicians. Additionally, the application for the Access Pass and instructions for submitting it can be found on the Parks website.

The goal is to encourage more New Yorkers who live with mental illness to seek out the Access Pass and visit state parks and DEC facilities, which can be beneficial for mental well-being. While there are roughly 800,000 individuals relying on programs operated, funded or licensed by OMH, only 1,100 of them have active Access Passes.