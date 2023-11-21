New businesses come to Chester

The entrepreneurial spirit continues to thrive in the Hudson Valley, as a number of exciting and enticing new businesses made their way to our neck of the woods over the past year. The placid hamlets and natural beauty of Orange County have established the locale as a hotspot for NYC day trippers, vintage furniture hunters, and hipster foodies, yearning to sample a dish made from produce that was harvested a few hundred feet from their table. It’s no secret that Orange County is growing at a rapid rate, and with that growth, we welcome new people, ideas, and opportunities into our community. Next time you’re on Main Street, take a look around, there are plenty new faces, and new spaces, and they would appreciate your support, and your business.

Last February, 26-year-old florist Sarah May brought an always welcome splash of color to Brookside Ave. in Chester. The influx of botanical beauty comes in the way of Hometown Florist. “We’re a full-service flower shop,” the stores pleasantly minimalist website reads. Hometown Florist has arrangement options for a number of different events, from weddings and birthday parties, to baby showers or Valentines. Flowers seem to make any celebration feel that much more special, and now you don’t have to look any further than downtown Chester.

Licensed esthetician and certified professional makeup artist Jahna Jimenez introduced Beauty By Jahna to the hamlet of Sugar Loaf earlier this year. Located at 62 Wood Road, Jahna is offering full beautification services, including bridal makeup, eyebrow wax and tint, eyelash lift and tint, body waxing, and rapid spray tan to clients. Jahna claimed a Best of Hudson Valley Waxing award in 2023, and she says her passion is fueled by a desire to empower her clients by helping them feel beautiful.

After operating for 15 years in Highland Mills, Taco Express has opened a second location at 44 Main Street, in Chester, the former location of Clayton Delaney’s. With founders hailing from Puebla, Mexico, the eatery offers an array of Mexican delights, from crowd-pleasing favorites like sizzling fajitas and tacos Al pastor, to deeply rooted traditional dishes like nopales con cebollines and pozole de puerco. The casual atmosphere also welcomes margarita sippers, sure to be pleased by the full bar. So when the winter comes around, and the cold bites at your nose, you can find a little bit of Puebla, right on Main Street.