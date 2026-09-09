Netflix films in Goshen

“The God of the Woods” came to Goshen this week. Main Street and Eerie Street were closed for filming intermittently throughout the day on Wednesday, according to a notice posted by the village.

Film crews were set up outside 101 Main Street, a historical building that served as a courthouse until 1970. It is now home to the Office of the Orange County Historian and the Orange County Genealogical Society.

Retro cars and state police cruisers, which are part of the Netflix series’ set, were also spotted parked outside the Presbyterian Church.

The Netflix series is an adaption of Liz Moore’s bestselling novel “The God of the Woods,” a mystery-thriller set in the 1970s that follows the disappearance of a 13-year-old camper.

Though the story takes place in the Adirondaks, much of the filming has happened around Orange County. In addition to the Village of Goshen, Netflix has filmed scenes in Newburgh, Tuxedo, Bear Mountain and Harriman State Park.

Maya Hawke, known for her role as Robin in “Stranger Things,” stars as a leading role in the Netflix series. A release date has yet to be announced.