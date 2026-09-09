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Netflix films in Goshen

Arts and Entertainment. Netflix brought its film crew to the Village of Goshen this week for “The God of the Woods,” an upcoming series starring Maya Hawke.

Goshen /
| 09 Sep 2026 | 11:30
    Film crews outside the 1870 Courthouse on Main Street in Goshen.
    Film crews outside the 1870 Courthouse on Main Street in Goshen. ( Photo by Sarah Griffin.)
    Vintage-looking “New York State Police” cruisers parked outside Goshen Presbyterian Church Wednesday, Sept. 9. Photo: Sarah Griffin
    Vintage-looking “New York State Police” cruisers parked outside Goshen Presbyterian Church Wednesday, Sept. 9. Photo: Sarah Griffin
    More retro cars parked outside the Presbyterian Church Wednesday morning. Photo: Sarah Griffin
    More retro cars parked outside the Presbyterian Church Wednesday morning. Photo: Sarah Griffin

“The God of the Woods” came to Goshen this week. Main Street and Eerie Street were closed for filming intermittently throughout the day on Wednesday, according to a notice posted by the village.

Film crews were set up outside 101 Main Street, a historical building that served as a courthouse until 1970. It is now home to the Office of the Orange County Historian and the Orange County Genealogical Society.

Retro cars and state police cruisers, which are part of the Netflix series’ set, were also spotted parked outside the Presbyterian Church.

The Netflix series is an adaption of Liz Moore’s bestselling novel “The God of the Woods,” a mystery-thriller set in the 1970s that follows the disappearance of a 13-year-old camper.

Though the story takes place in the Adirondaks, much of the filming has happened around Orange County. In addition to the Village of Goshen, Netflix has filmed scenes in Newburgh, Tuxedo, Bear Mountain and Harriman State Park.

Maya Hawke, known for her role as Robin in “Stranger Things,” stars as a leading role in the Netflix series. A release date has yet to be announced.