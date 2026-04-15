Nelson-Reilly pleads guilty to deleting videos of DoorDash shooting

Selina Nelson-Reilly, wife of former Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly, may face jail time after admitting in county court last week to deleting 17 doorbell video files that contain footage of her husband’s shooting of lost DoorDash driver Alpha Barry last May outside their Chester home.

During her appearance before Judge Craig Brown last Friday afternoon, Nelson-Reilly, 46, pleaded guilty to felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor attempted tampering with physical evidence. With these pleas, she waived her right to appeal.

During the hearing, Judge Brown said to Nelson-Reilly: “It is my understanding that you did know that 17 separate Ring video files were going to be the subject of an investigation by the state police and that you did delete those 17 separate Ring video files with the intent to prevent their use or production at an official proceeding, correct?”

Nelson-Reilly replied: “Yes.”

John Reilly was found guilty of assault causing injury through risk of death and other offenses in county court last month for the May 2, 2025, shooting of Barry. Reilly is set to be sentenced May 18.

Felony plea

In exchange for pleading guilty to the felony charge, Judge Brown released Nelson-Reilly under supervision until her sentencing on July 1. Pending the findings of a pre-sentence investigation into her legal and social background, Judge Brown said he will sentence Nelson-Reilly to interim probation for a one-year period, with a retroactive start date of April 10, and 200 hours of community service.

The penalty for not successfully completing interim probation is one year and four months to four years in state prison.

Misdemeanor plea

If Nelson-Reilly successfully completes her one-year interim probation as of next April, Brown said he will remove her plea on the felony charge. At that time, Brown would determine the sentence for Nelson-Reilly’s misdemeanor plea. The judge said he will consider a sentence of continued probation for the misdemeanor charge, which is what Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Mangold and defense attorney Andrew Proto agreed to prior to court.

However, Judge Brown said he remained open to sentencing Nelson-Reilly to up to 364 days in county jail on that misdemeanor charge even though the district attorney only asked for continued probation.

Mangold and Proto declined comment leaving court.