Museum holiday celebration and craft event

Ring in the season with a holiday celebration craft event for people of all ages on Saturday Dec. 20 at the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, located at 240 Main St., from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Walk through the decorated stable, take photos in a “one horse open sleigh” and enjoy light refreshments. Participants can create art of a snowy winter scene with a red barn, horses, and a Christmas tree in a blue wooden frame. An assortment of simple tree ornament crafts are also available.

There will also be games for the children and each child will receive a small toy. Top off your visit with a heart-pounding ride on our Harness Racing Simulator.

The cost is $10 for all ages. Parents not participating in the crafts are free. Supplies are limited, but reservations are not accepted.

The programs are made possible with support from the United States Trotting Association and the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund.

For more information on the Museum’s educational workshops or children’s birthday parties, contact the Education Department 845-294-6330 or email education@harnessmuseum.com. For information on Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, log onto www.harnessmuseum.com.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.