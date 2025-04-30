Mural painted by Chester Academy artists unveiled at Chester Commons

The snack stand at the Chester Commons town park is the home to a new mural painted by six artists from Chester Academy.

The 4 foot by 8 foot mural incorporates the town and school logos.

Seniors Hannah Thonus, Kayleen Matos, Ona Coles, Ava Stoby, Ava Panico and sophomore Adelia Merkbaeva worked together under the supervision of art teacher Marie Kriner, to create the mural. It was unveiled April 29 during a ceremony at the park.

Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge initially had the idea for the project, bringing it to the Chester Board of Education. The board connected with Kriner and she was enthusiastic about the opportunity for her students.

“One of my personal initiatives this year was to really focus on connecting the art students at Chester Academy to the larger community in Chester,” Kriner said. “I think it’s so important for us to take what’s happening here outside of the walls of Chester.”

Kriner told The Chronicle that she assigned different parts of the mural to each student, according to their strengths as artists.

“I think it’s really rewarding” Thonus said. “Most of the work we do doesn’t get out of the school.”

Added Coles: “It’s nice to leave something behind as seniors.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of our students for the art they created over at the Commons. It certainly adds a lot of flare to a special community gathering spot; a place many of our Hambos teams call home,” said Academy Principal John Flanagan. “It’s another project that reflects not just our students’ creativity, but their civic mindedness as well.”

“It’s wonderful,” Holdridge added. “It’s a quality piece and I hope it stands for years to come.”