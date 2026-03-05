Mount Saint Mary launches new data science and AI major

Mount Saint Mary College has launched a new undergraduate major: the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Housed within the School of Arts, Sciences, and Education (SASE) in the Division of Mathematics, Media, and Computing Sciences, this 53-credit interdisciplinary STEM program is designed to meet the growing demand for data-driven expertise.

The curriculum combines rigorous technical coursework in programming, mathematics, statistics, and machine learning, with a deep focus on the ethical and societal reflections required to design responsible AI applications.

“In today’s rapidly shifting technological landscape, AI literacy is no longer just a technical skill – it’s a foundational necessity for the modern professional in any discipline,” said Jen Bready, dean of the School of Arts, Sciences, and Education and a professor of mathematics at the Mount. “By integrating these programs into our curriculum, we are ensuring our students don’t just use these tools, but lead the conversation on how to implement them ethically and strategically within their chosen fields.”

The new major comes at a time of rapid growth in the field. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, roles for AI and machine learning specialists are among the fastest-growing occupations. In the Hudson Valley region specifically, job growth in healthcare analytics, finance, and educational technology highlights a critical need for graduates who possess both technical skills and applied experience.

In addition, the college continues to offer its innovative Interdisciplinary Applied AI minor to ensure all students are prepared for an AI-integrated future. Unlike traditional technical minors, this program is open to students in any major, not just those in IT or computer science. The minor provides a foundational understanding of AI tools and ethics, allowing students in nursing, education, business, and the arts to add a layer of technological proficiency to their degree.