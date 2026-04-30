Mount announces Summer Knights STEAM Camp for high school students

Mount Saint Mary College will offer its Summer Knights STEAM Camp this July for high school students.

This week-long experience brings together science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through hands-on workshops led by college professors.

Designed to encourage discovery, creativity, and innovation, the camp allows students to collaborate, create, and experiment while exploring exciting fields: from code breaking to filmmaking, biology, and finance. Participants can choose to attend morning sessions, afternoon sessions, or a full-day camp. Lunch is included for all options.

The camp is available for students entering 10th through 12th grade this fall. No prior experience is necessary to attend. Pricing varies depending on the session selected, with a discount available for full-day registration.

The Mount is located at 330 Powell Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550.

To learn more or to register, visit www.msmcacademiccamps.com