Mock Trial team moves to semifinals

The Chester Union Free School District’s Mock Trial team competed in the Orange County tournament on Saturday, March 16. According to coach and seventh grade social studies teacher Sean Cunningham, the team competed very well and will now continue on to the Orange County semifinals on April 6.

Congratulations on a job well done! The team includes Ocean Chen, James-Ray Hernandez, Daniel Gonzalez, Alexander Mendola, David Gonzalez, Alexander Solimando, Tyson Reilly, David Trinh, Angelina Scagnelli, Marcus Amil, Elvin Momanyi, Sophia Stanley, and Arianna Doughty. In addition to Cunningham, the team is also coached by attorney Melanie-Ann Delancey.