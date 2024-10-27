Majority of eligible New Yorkers now registered organ donors

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that for the first time, more than 50% of the eligible New York population has registered to become organ and tissue donors through New York’s Organ Donor Registry.

“This is a very important milestone for New York and the thousands of New Yorkers who are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant,” Hochul said. “It is the result of dogged efforts by advocates and my colleagues at the Departments of Motor Vehicles and Health to raise awareness about the never-ending need for organ and tissue donors. Making that decision to provide the gift of life to someone else is a great example of the giving spirit of New Yorkers.”

According to Hochul’s announcement, New York has historically had one of the lowest organ donor registry enrollment rates in the country, with about 400 New Yorkers losing their lives each year due to a shortage of donors and thousands more waiting.

“While much more work remains to ensure a life-changing transplant for every New Yorker in need, reaching the 50% mark is a major achievement considering the State was at just 22% a decade ago,” the announcement added.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “I have been working and waiting for this moment since I started this job in early 2019. More than 80% of New Yorkers who enroll in the Organ Donor Registry sign up through the DMV, so we have made a concerted effort to educate our staff and our customers about the importance of organ donation. New York has lagged behind so many other states for too long, and through this partnership with DOH and Donate Life, we have been successful in turning that around and giving people waiting for organ transplants a fighting chance at a healthy future.”

New Yorkers can register to become organ donors on the Donate Life New York State website: donatelifenys.org/register.