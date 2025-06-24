Library Summer Reading program

Summer is officially here and with it: Summer Reading at the Goshen Public Library.

Registration for special summer programs begins on July 1. This year’s theme is “Color Our World” which explores some of the ways the library can help add color to patrons’ lives.

Reading fiction is a valuable and enriching experience. A lot of people primarily get their narrative stories through TV shows or movies, but a book can provide a very different experience. Through reading fiction, the mind can be expanded, a reader learns to empathize with a greater variety of human experiences and explore the world of the mind. Unlike other media, fiction tends to be the product of one creator and reading their book connects the reader with that author. Reading enriches the mind and can make for a more interesting person. If life feels drab, consider reading more fiction.

Take “Color Our World” literally by adding color to things: coloring, painting, and crafting generally are all things the library can help with. Coloring pages and materials are available in the Just for Kids area and downstairs at the Reference Desk. This summer, there are multiple art/craft programs for all ages.

For kids, the big Summer Reading Kickoff is Professor Pickle’s World of Color on July 1 at 3 p.m. Join the nutty Professor Pickle on an adventure of the eyes, ears, heart and brain as he opens a world of color and unleashes the creative spirit. Created by David Engel - the creator of Pirate School, Wizard Academy, Wonkas Wondershow and other popular variety acts - it is another memorable show that features immersive audience participation magic, bubbles, and amazing brain challenges.

Find Summer Reading Challenges on Beanstack via the goshenpubliclibrary.org homepage, or by downloading the free Beanstack app.

The library will be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4, but The Friends of the Library book sale is happening on Saturday, July 5. Come by and find some hidden treasures.