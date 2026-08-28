Library roundup

Get ready for a full day of fandom fun with the return of Go Con, a day of comics, gaming, cosplay, crafts and pop culture entertainment at the library on Sept. 19, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. This all-day event brings together fans of all ages for a packed schedule of programs, activities, and special guests! Costumes are welcome!

Headliner events are in the community room and start at 11:15 a.m. with a Movie to Game Author Talk with Kurt Kalata. You’ll explore the world of movie-based video games and some of the cool titles that have emerged over the years. Kurt is the founder and editor in chief of Hardcore Gaming 101 and has written several books about gaming, with his latest “Now Playing: The Guide to 1980s and ‘90s Movie Games” coming soon! At 12:30 p.m., we’ll pump up the energy with a Level Up Cosplay Rave! Join Star Wars Rebels and Ghostbusters for a dance party featuring techno beats, glow sticks and opportunities to show off your best moves!

Comic fans won’t want to miss Mark McKenna’s comic book workshop at 1:45 p.m. Mark is a longtime comic professional with more than 1,000 credits and work featuring classic fan favorite characters such as Spider-Man, Batman and Iron Man. He will take guests behind the scenes of his creative process and will end with a hands-on drawing lesson. At 3 p.m., The Haunted Barn Museum will bring its collection of classic movie props, costumes and artifacts! Guests can explore pieces from 65+ years of movie history, along with unusual pieces and stories from Hollywood including a jar of a desiccated Egyptian mummy!

Upstairs in the kids activity room, starting at 11:15 a.m., is the K-Pop Demon Hunters discussion and trivia game, where kids can test their knowledge of the most watched Netflix movie of all time! At 12:30 p.m., young builders can compete in a Lego speed building contest to see who can complete a dragon fastest. Both events have prizes for all and are for kids grades kindergarten through sixth! From 2 - 4 p.m., is intro to Dungeons and Dragons, where you can learn the basics by playing beginner level adventures. There will be tables available for ages 10 - 14, and 15 and up. At the Children’s Department front desk is the crafting corner, where several crafts for kids will be available all day such as a Steven Universe Gem Golem! Booths in the back will have fandom themed games such as Uno and Sorry.

In the young adult Room, we’re having retro gaming all day with video games from the 1980s and ‘90s such as Mega Man 2 or ToeJam and Earl. In the meeting room upstairs, gamers can enjoy Switch 2 Freeplay with games Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros and more. From 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., there’s a kids, ages 12 and under, Mario Kart World Tournament. From 3 - 4 p.m., the tournament will be open to teens/adults. In the lobby, we have Goshen resident, Eric Chung teaching his fast-paced dueling game To the Death.

All events mentioned have limited seating. We suggest coming a little early if you want to secure a spot. Refreshments are available by Graze Restaurant and Ice Capps and there will be fun merch handed out throughout the day! A Go Con schedule is available at the library and online. Go Con promises a day of fun for everyone. Come celebrate the things you love and discover something new along the way!