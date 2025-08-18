Library Roundup

Summer Reading is officially over. What better time to reflect?

Between the kickoff on July 1 and the finale on Aug. 8, the library’s adult programs attracted over 500 attendees. Programs for kids and teens were even more impressive, with over 1000 attendees. We’re thrilled to have contributed to making the summer more enjoyable for so many community members.

In addition to programs, the annual Summer Reading Challenge on Beanstack has been a huge success. Adults alone have logged over 72,000 pages read. Across all ages from children through adult, we’ve totaled over 368,000 pages from 338 readers with a total of 5,369 books.

Thanks to the dedicated crew of Teen Volunteers. This summer, there were over 90 volunteers who gave over 800 hours of their time. They all worked very hard to help put on a fun filled children’s summer reading club.

Even though Summer Reading has ended, you can still see the “Color Our World” works by members of the community. In the adult area, right next to the Reference Desk and Circulation Desk, are the results of our “Tiny Art Show” that opened at the Lit Gala earlier this month. We have a total of 24 submissions on miniature canvases, ranging from collage to paintings. In addition to this, the Pomares Community Room is showcasing some of the fantastic children’s art made at programs this summer. The library’s Watercolor Challenge is continuing through Aug. 25. Learn more by checking out the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages @GPLHSNY on Facebook and @gplibrary_hs on Instagram.

The Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) Road Trip is still going on through Sept. 30. Get tickets for spectacular prize drawings by visiting the different libraries in the system, which includes all the public libraries in Orange County, Rockland County, Sullivan County, and a few in Ulster County. While you can only sign up for a card at your home library, it can be used in any other library across RCLS and with a few exceptions, items can be returned to any other library. This is a great way to explore the region and find new things your library card grants access to, and potentially win prizes while doing it.