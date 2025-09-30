Library Roundup

An autumnal wind has been blowing through the library and we’re gearing up for spooky Halloween events for all ages at the library.

Every Tuesday in October, we have a thrilling and chilling program for adults. On Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. we’ll be crafting Ghoulish Gourds. Instructor Christine Adams will be teaching how to make a cute and spooky Jack O’Lantern out of felt.

The following week - Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. - we’re hosting a Magik of Runes Workshop. This Nordic Divination class will cover the history of rune casting, and how to bond and cast your own runes. It will also introduce sigils and how to make your own intention candle.

Finally, on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. is Terrifying Trivia. We’re hosting Ant the Trivia Guy who will be asking frightfully fun questions for teams to compete for ghoulishly good prizes.

If that’s not enough horror for you, The Midnight Society, our horror book club, will be discussing “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. One of our other book clubs, Read the Room, will be discussing “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman on Oct. 28 at 11 p.m.

Of course, we have spooky fun planned for kids at the library this October too! Every Wednesday in October from 4:30-5:30 p.m. we will be featuring slightly scary programs for kids in grades K-6. On Oct. 8, make your own ghost plushy and create a ghost story to go with them at our Boo Buddies program.

On Oct. 15 we have our Franken-Bully program, a special live performance in which a young scientist builds a giant, goofy creature named Bolt, hoping to create the perfect friend. But when Bolt shows mean-spirited behavior, chaos erupts as Bolt turns into a “Franken-Bully!” Packed with laughs and heart, Franken-Bully shows kids how to be builders of kindness, not breakers of others’ spirits.

Kids can take a trip to The Great Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 22 and get the chance to decorate your own pumpkin with the perfect face on it just in time for Halloween.

We will wrap up our children’s Wednesday specials on Oct. 29 with our Frightfully Fun Fest, a spooktackular Halloween party filled with games, treats and fun.

Don’t forget to sign up for our Words are Spooktackular Reading Challenge, open to kids in Grades K-6 - read the whole month of October to earn fun prizes.

Finally, don’t miss our Creepy Campfire Tales program, open to kids in grades 3-6, on Oct. 27 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We’ll share eerie legends, ghostly tales and mysterious folklore that will send shivers down your spine.

As another note, GPL&HS is celebrating the Great Give Back for the month of October, which is a community service initiative that encourages New York libraries and their patrons to come together and make a positive impact. Through volunteer projects, donation drives and acts of kindness, participants help support local communities and those in need. We work with Beyond Bedtime, a nonprofit organization that provides brand new pajamas and storybooks to children up to age 12. Beyond Bedtime has provided over 8.7 million pajamas and storybooks to children facing adversity. Donation boxes are available at the library.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294.6606.