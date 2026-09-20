Library Roundup

The library recently hosted GoCon 2026, a celebration of pop culture throughout the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society. We had several guests and activities focused on video games, movies, comic books, animation, role-playing games, and more. Even though GoCon has ended, the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is proud to be the top stop for pop culture in the town of Goshen.

We have new literary fiction and nonfiction, but did you know that we also have a dedicated speculative fiction section? Speculative fiction or SF is term popularized in the 1960s and 70s to be more inclusive and expansive than “science fiction” and includes fantasy and horror novels. If you’re a fan of the fantastic and realms of imagination, be sure to explore this collection. You can even find a display of highly regarded literary SF.

Horror, being one of the popular subsections of SF, is of special interest among several members of the staff here at the library. Horror enthusiasts will appreciate our long-running horror book club, The Midnight Society. We meet on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m., typically in our Pomares Community Room but in October we’ll be in the library’s upstairs meeting room. For the month of October, we will be discussing “Rosemary’s Baby” by Ira Levin.

Find an extensive collection of graphic novels at the library

Another part of the collection that will appeal to fans of pop culture is our extensive collection of graphic novels for both adults and teens. If you’ve ever been a fan of popular movies like “Spider-Man,” “Batman,” or “The Walking Dead,” you might appreciate exploring the comic books about those characters, which often have more interesting stories than their movie adaptations. Alternatively, we also have a wide selection of original graphic novels that have never been adapted including “Y: the Last Man,” “Beasts of Burden,” or “Persepolis.” In addition, the collection boasts several popular manga (Japanese comics) series including “Full Metal Alchemist,” “Fruits Basket” and “City Hunter.” The world of comics and graphic novels is vast and has something for all tastes. As always, your library card is your key to all the libraries in the Ramapo Catskill Library System, so if we don’t have what you’re looking for, you can request copies be sent from another library online or at our reference desk.

Check out a Dungeons & Dragons adventure set

Many patrons already know about our collection of video games and board games, but something that may interest our community is our Dungeons & Dragons adventure set with everything a game master needs. This is a kit that contains the three core rulebooks for playing Dungeons & Dragons, along with beginner-friendly rules, a grid to portray dungeon maps, tokens to represent players and monsters, dice, and character sheets. Running a tabletop role-playing game like Dungeons & Dragons always requires a lot of work, but with the adventure kit, you’ll have everything you need to begin your journey of being a Dungeon Master.