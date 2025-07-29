Library Roundup

Summer is here and a lot of folks are planning trips to the beach. But if you’re not going on a beach vacation, the library can bring the ocean to you. For this week, some oceanic titles in our collection are highlighted and things beyond the books and what typically get categorized as beach reads.

From the board game collection is “Deep Vents.” If you’re looking to have a fun time with friends or family, the board game collection is a great way to try something new. Deep Vents is a tile-based game for two to four players ages 13+ that takes about 40 minutes to play. The game describes itself as “each player controls a hydrothermal ecosystem with a host of strange and deadly predators.” In the gameplay, each player collects tiles representing deep sea life and builds up their array of tiles and attacks other players’ ecosystems. This is just one of the many games we have available in the circulating collection.

From the yard game collection and one of the beachiest games is volleyball. Our volleyball set has everything you need to play a casual game (minus other players) in addition to racquets and a birdie for badminton.

While it isn’t everyone’s idea of a beach movie, Stephen Spielberg’s “Jaws” is celebrating its 50th anniversary and it’s worth mentioning that we have it on DVD. Often considered the first modern summer blockbuster movie, it holds up fantastically well with how it builds tension and suspense and is absolutely a movie worth watching. If you want to avoid the fees of streaming, the library’s collection of discs is always here for you. The original novel “Jaws” by Peter Benchley is also available. While it’s not as highly regarded as the film, it can be interesting to see what inspired the movie.

Of course, there are plenty of other oceanic books in the collection. “The Deep” by Claire Nouvian in our oversized collection is one of the most fascinating. It collects beautiful photographs of the darkest depths of the ocean, along with essays by various scientists.