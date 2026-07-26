Library roundup

Although people often imagine library directors spending most of their time reading books and leading storytime, much of the role is like leading a nonprofit or municipal organization. The director balances personnel, finances, building management, technology needs, and outreach, all while ensuring the community has free and open access to the library’s collections and services.

Of course, every library is different, and each director has different responsibilities. For me, as the library director of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, my job is fairly typical. While no two days look the same, my responsibilities are mostly administrative.

To be a director in most states, including New York, you must earn a Master’s degree in Library and Information Science. Many people question why this is necessary for a position in a library, but the reality is that directors wear many hats and need to acquire a broad range of knowledge and experience before they can successfully lead an organization. I took classes that focused on database management, leadership, and providing reference resources for all. We also discussed topics such as the digital divide, censorship, and public access throughout many of those courses.

Beyond the degree, many library directors spend years working in different areas of librarianship before moving into leadership roles. I worked on a circulation desk and in programming before becoming a director. Having a diverse background makes it easier to support staff, understand library operations, and make informed decisions.

On any given day, I might review the budget, write a grant application, complete required government forms, work with our Board of Trustees, or discuss building maintenance. I also develop policies, supervise staff, analyze library statistics, and look for new ways to expand services. While much of this work happens behind the scenes, it all contributes to creating a welcoming library that serves everyone.

The best part of being a library director is seeing all of those efforts come together. Whether it’s someone discovering a love of reading, learning a new skill in a workshop or the Libratory, a student finding the quiet space they need, or a resident researching local history, every decision made behind the scenes helps make those moments possible. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work in libraries because it allows me, along with our staff, to connect with our community every day. It’s incredibly rewarding—even if I don’t get to read books all day!