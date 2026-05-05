Library roundup

As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is proud to highlight the many ways it serves as a welcoming space for connection, learning, and well-being in our community.

Mental health is an essential part of overall wellness, and libraries today play a vital role beyond books. They are spaces where people can gather, engage, and find support. We provide programs and resources that promote mindfulness, reduce stress, and foster meaningful connections.

One of the simplest ways to support mental health is through movement and routine. The library offers monthly Yoga and Zumba classes, giving community members an opportunity to relax, recharge, and stay active. These programs encourage both physical and mental wellness.

For those seeking connection through shared interests, the library hosts multiple book clubs that bring readers together for social engagement. These encourage a love of reading, but also help combat isolation, an important factor in maintaining positive mental health.

In addition, the library offers a variety of clubs designed to help people find their community. From the Fiber Arts Guild, where creativity and conversation go hand in hand, to our Homeschool HUB, which provides support and connection for local homeschooling families. Teens in particular, can connect through the library’s video game club, providing a fun and inclusive space to build friendships and feel a sense of belonging and Dungeons & Dragons groups that foster collaboration and imagination, there is something for everyone.

The Goshen Public Library is also honored to host “Salute and Sip,” an in-person program designed especially for veterans. This VA-led event invites veterans to stop by for coffee, tea, donuts, and friendly conversation with fellow service members. It offers a relaxed and welcoming setting where veterans can connect, share experiences, and build community.

The library provides many opportunities for involvement. Staying engaged and connected is a key component of emotional well-being. We strive to serve as a hub for that interaction. Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that small steps, like attending a class, joining a club, or simply stopping in, can make a meaningful difference. The Goshen Public Library encourages residents to take advantage of these resources and prioritize their well-being this May and throughout the year.

For more information about upcoming programs and events, visit the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society or check our website goshenpubliclibrary.org, and social media channels.