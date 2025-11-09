Library Roundup

The weather has been getting colder, and as of this writing, the short-term fate of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are up in the air. If these benefits are reduced or paused, more people than ever are likely to be facing serious food insecurity in and around Goshen. As such, we’d like to take the time to remind our community about the library’s partnership with the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry.

In our lobby area, we maintain a community shelf for food and hygiene products. If you’d like to donate food to the local food pantry, you can drop off any shelf-stable goods you’d like. Conversely, if you find yourself in need, please feel welcome to take things off the shelf.

This winter, the Goshen Food Pantry is once again running an appliance drive through the end of this year with the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society as the collection hub. In years past, we helped to collect crock pots and air fryers. This year, we’re aiming for electric kettles and coffee makers. For a lot of folks, having access to boiling/hot water is a game changer. Being able to cook instant noodles or enjoy a hot drink on a cold day is a source of joy that not everyone has access to.

According to the USDA, more than one in 10 American households have struggled with food insecurity in 2023 with an even larger percentage of insecurity being faced by households with children. While we don’t have the data for our current food crisis, it surely means that many members of our community are having a rough time. If you can contribute some food or a kettle that may help brighten someone’s day, it can mean a lot.

We’ve seen phenomenal support for our drives in the past and hope that we see a similar turnout this year. If you find a Black Friday deal and have the means to, consider picking up a coffee maker and donating it through the library. If you’re shopping online, you can have items shipped directly to the library by sending them to Goshen Public Library, 366 Main St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

In other library news, on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10:00-1:00 is our Local History Historical Artifacts Exhibition. There will be 35 interesting artifacts from the Historical Society on display in our community room. We will also have staff and volunteers available to explain the history and significance of these fascinating objects. If you have ever wanted to explore the history of the Goshen area, this is a fantastic opportunity to learn about our history through these artefacts. This is a free event open to everyone, and we would like to encourage anyone with curiosity about history to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294-6606.