Library Roundup

Summer Reading is coming to a close but we’re not quite done with our summer activities. On Aug. 8, we have two events to celebrate the end of Summer Reading: a party for children and the more sophisticated Lit Gala for adults.

The big End of Summer Reading Party for kids will have plenty of fun things to do out in the lawn beginning at 2:00 p.m. We’ll have a foam cannon that will create a huge pile of foam for kids to jump around and play in. There’s also going to be tie dying, Ice Capps frozen treats, and more.

For adults, we have the Lit Gala & Tiny Art Show Gallery Opening at 6:00 p.m. This promises an evening of elegance to celebrate words, books, and reading. Come in your best word themed red carpet-ready attire. And of course, refreshments will be served. Since this is an after-hours event, participants must sign up ahead of time on the online calendar at goshenpubliclibrary.org or by asking at the Reference Desk.

Save the date: The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society and its Friends of the Library support group will once again sponsor a wonderful evening of music on the side lawn of the Main Street library. The date is Saturday, Aug. 16 at 6:00 p.m. (Rain date: Aug. 17 at 6:00 p.m.)

Once again, we appreciate the generosity of the law firm of Norton and Christensen for donating funds to pay for music by “The Big Band Sound” with its selection of swing music from the 1930s and ‘40s. Trailside Treats will again donate their delicious ice cream which is the perfect complement to music on a warm summer evening.

This year there is the added treat of being surrounded by the library’s beautiful and fragrant native wildflower Pollinator Garden. Don’t forget the at-dusk gathering of Chimney Swifts, birds which will circle overhead and then dive into the old chimney which still stands near the library from when there was a greenhouse on the property. This is an excellent chance to catch up with your neighbors and, of course, dancing is encouraged as we listen to the swinging classics of jazz.

Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blanket. The Junior Friends will also be there help out, making sure nobody gets crowded out in the rush when ice cream is served. This is the major musical event of the summer, and we can’t wait to see you there.

In other news, we’re always trying to expand our service here at the library and we’re proud to finally be able to unveil our latest innovation: The Libratory. It is a makerspace and technology lab, where Goshen cardholders will be allowed to access high-end technology to create things both physically and digitally. We’ll have more details soon, but we’re thrilled that this will allow us to expand our services for technology education and to empower our community to design things themselves.