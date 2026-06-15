Library roundup

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is now home to a group of outdoor musical instruments located around the library’s pollinator garden, rightfully named the Sound Garden. With funding provided by the Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Senator James Skoufis, the library installed large percussion and chime instruments designed for musicians of all ages and abilities.

The new outdoor installation features four weather-resistant instruments including a double xylophone and musical bells in the shape of mushrooms. Many of these instruments were designed with neurodivergent users in mind. The instruments encourage children and adults alike to explore rhythm and express themselves in a welcoming outdoor environment. These instruments also offer a colorful, sensory-rich experience that people of all physical and cognitive abilities can enjoy together.

This interactive experience in the Sound Garden helps people establish a deeper connection with nature and music. It can be especially beneficial for children in their developmental stages, as it promotes creative play, exploration, and learning about the natural world. Making music together in a pollinator-friendly garden encourages a sense of community while also helping visitors learn about and appreciate the important role pollinators play in our environment. While you’re visiting, take a moment to check out the new “bug hotel” Eagle Scout project that was recently added to the garden.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. during the library’s America 250 Celebration to inaugurate the Sound Garden. During the event, the Historical Society will have artifacts on display, and the Goshen High School Orchestra will perform patriotic music. The library will also provide Colonial Crafts for kids and adults, and light refreshments! The public is warmly invited to attend, try out the instruments, and enjoy the event.

For more information, please check the library’s website and calendar at www.goshenpubliclibrary.org.