Library Roundup

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is inviting the community to discover everything a library card has to offer.

A library card opens the door to much more than books. Library patrons can access free programs and classes, digital resources, streaming media, educational support, job and career resources and opportunities to connect with others in the community.

Library Card Sign-up Month, an initiative of the American Library Association, has been celebrated each September since 1987. It coincides with the beginning of the school year and encourages people of all ages to discover the resources and opportunities available through their local libraries.

This year’s theme, “A Library Card Hits All the Right Notes,” celebrates the many ways libraries can fit into people’s lives. A library can be a place to discover a favorite author, learn a new skill, find a quiet space to study, attend a program, explore a new interest, or simply spend time in a welcoming community space.

At the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, there are programs and resources for all ages and interests, including storytimes, book clubs, wellness programs and more. Throughout the year, the library provides opportunities for children, teens, adults, and families to learn, create, connect, and have fun.

A library card is free, easy to obtain, and a valuable resource for students and families. For students, it can provide access to resources that support academic success. For adults, it can open the door to learning, entertainment, career resources, and new experiences.

This September, make the library part of your routine. Stop by the Goshen Public Library to sign up for a library card. Adults and children 5 and older, or about to enter Kindergarten, who reside in the Goshen Central School District are eligible for membership in the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society. Town of Goshen residents who reside within the Chester School district are also eligible.

To register for a library card, adults should bring a current driver’s license with a qualifying address or a photo ID along with documentation showing their current residential address. A parent or legal guardian must provide identification when registering a minor.

For more information about eligibility and required documentation, please visit the Circulation Desk or call the library at (845) 294-6606, ext. 100.

Your next great discovery could be waiting at the library.