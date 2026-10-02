Library Roundup

As the leaves begin to change colors, the weather cools down and spooky season arrives; the Goshen Public Library has plenty of activities for kids and adults. From creative crafts to lively music, to local history, and even cozy cooking: there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall.

On Oct. 14, 4:30-5:45 p.m., children can turn a flowerpot into a “Bootiful” Candy Jar, creating an adorable Halloween decoration that can be enjoyed year after year. On October 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m., kids can test their Halloween knowledge during Halloween Showdown, a fun and simple competition featuring top answer Trivia (think Family Feud) and prizes for all. On Oct. 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m., we welcome author and illustrator Maggie Edkins Willis for Little Ghost Makes a Friend. Willis will share her beautiful ghost storybook before leading children in a drawing lesson where they can create their own ghosts in Halloween costumes.

Fall fun for grownups, too

Adults can enjoy the flavors of fall on Oct. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. with LibraryChef and making Apple Cinnamon Rolls. Patrons will learn how to prepare, roll dough, create a delicious filling and make cinnamon rolls to bake and enjoy at home. Patrons are asked to bring their own cooking utensils, so please check the website for more details! For movie lovers, on Oct. 16 from 3-5 p.m., there will be a very special showing of the 1960s film 13 Ghosts. Haunted Barn will present the film, display props from the movie, and discuss this spooky classic. Guests will even receive “ghost viewers” to enhance the terrifying experience.

On Oct. 17, 2-4 p.m., music fans can catch Americana artist, Bruce T. Carroll, as part of the Music for Humanity series. His music combines thoughtful lyrics, storytelling, and social commentary. On Oct. 20, 6-7:30 p.m., display your artistic talents with Spooky Sea Glass and Pebble Art, where patrons will create a framed Halloween-themed piece using natural items such as sea glass, shells, driftwood and other unique materials. Finally, on Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m., swing by for a fun version of Bingo called Halloween Music Bingo. Songs replace numbers as patrons listen, sing along to hits, mark your cards, and win fun prizes. No musical expertise necessary, just your listening ears.

Events for all ages

And the fun doesn’t stop in October. Fall programming continues into November with special events including a live animal show for the kiddos, a poetry program with Goshen resident William Seaton, an Artifacts Exhibition by the Goshen Historical Society and the always popular Taste of Korea program. For more details of each program, please visit the Goshen Public Library’s website and online calendar, www.goshenpubliclibrary.org.