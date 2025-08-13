Library Roundup

If you’ve been to the library recently, you may have noticed that we’ve made some changes on the first floor. Across from the circulation desk, what used to be a meeting room, is now the Libratory, the library’s cutting-edge tech lab/makerspace. In the Libratory, we’re aiming to connect our cardholders with the world of both digital and analog creation. You can expect classes in the future covering everything from basic computer classes to personalized instruction for making your own hat.

The Libratory has a range of technology. We have four powerful 2-in-1 laptops that are loaded with creativity software that can drive other equipment in the Libratory. We have a Bambu Labs P1S multi-extrusion 3D printer that can print multiple filament colors quickly and reliably. We have a high-quality flatbed scanner and book scanner to turn your treasured photos, negatives, or slides into high-resolution images and an inkjet printer that can make prints of those photos up to 13x19.

In the Libratory is a Cricut Maker 3, a cutting machine that can cut, draw, deboss, or engrave into a wide variety of materials. It can be used to cut both permanent adhesive vinyl or heat transfer vinyl that can be applied to shirts, mugs, hats, bags, or almost anything else you can think of. It can cut paper and cardstock to make decorative flourishes for greeting cards. It can even cut cloth that can be used in conjunction with the sewing machines we also have available if you want to create a custom bag or piece of clothing.

Patrons will be able to digitize old home movies from either 8mm/Super 8 film or VHS and save them onto a flash drive. These can be edited and color-corrected on our laptops, or you can simply bring your own laptop and do what you want with the files. Use the files to share your memories on YouTube or the Internet Archive to ensure that these can be seen by friends and family who may not have the capability to play those formats on their own.

We charge a minimal fee for consumable materials (for example, blank mugs are $2.75, adhesive vinyl is $1.00/square foot, and it’s $0.05/gram for 3D printer filament) to cover our expenses, but patrons are encouraged to bring in their own material, as long as it’s approved by staff. We want the space to be as approachable as possible to empower members of the community to learn how to create things and express themselves using the latest available technologies.