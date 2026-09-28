Library Roundup

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is participating in The Great Give Back again this October and we’re hoping that our community will join us. The Great Give Back is a community service initiative created by the Suffolk County Public Library Directors Association and the Suffolk Cooperative Library System, in conjunction with the Nassau Library System.

The Goshen Public Library is participating in The Great Give Back for the entire month of October in two ways. First, we are collecting diapers for the Diaper Bank of Orange Ulster Sullivan. We are asking for donations of all sizes, but there is a high need for sizes 3-7. Thanks to the efforts of the Orange County Library Association, a receptacle will be in the library to receive donations for the duration of the drive. Many other libraries in Orange County are also collecting diapers during this same time. Please check The Great Give Back’s website, www.thegreatgiveback.org, for a list of participating locations.

The second way that the library is giving back is through Beyond Bedtime, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps children discover and experience the superpower of sleep so that they can wake up ready to thrive. We’re asking community members to donate new or unused pajamas for ages 0-12. Pajamas must be new or unused full pajama sets (top and bottom). We are also accepting new bedtime story books. Donation boxes will be located on 1st and 2nd floor of the library.

In New York, The Great Give Back is partnering with the New York State Library to be a part of America Gives. All participants and programs will be tracked on The Great Give Back website, and the final numbers will be sent to America Gives, showing the power of public libraries to create resilient communities.

We continue to be impressed by the generosity of our patrons and visitors. Let’s help those in need to have a comfortable and cozy fall and holiday season again this year! For more information, please visit the Goshen Public Library’s website, www.goshenpubliclibrary.org.