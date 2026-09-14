Library Roundup

It’s Back to School Season in Goshen, and the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society has everything you need to be successful this school year.

If you need a quiet place to do your homework, meet with a tutor or work on a small group project; make a reservation to use one of our study rooms. You can reserve a room anytime with your Goshen library card using the reservation link found on our online calendar page. You can also call the reference desk to make a reservation or stop by the desk the next time you are in the library. Study rooms can be booked for two hours at a time and can accommodate up to four people.

Scholastic Teachables database offers a variety of enrichment activities

Parents looking for extra enrichment activities for children in preschool to grade eight will find lots to choose from on our Scholastic Teachables database. The link to this handy resource can be found on our website under digital services. Follow the link and login using your Goshen library card, and you will have access to all the worksheets on the site. Scholastic Teachables offers worksheets on a variety of topics including math, science, language arts, animals, handwriting, holidays, nutrition, reading, social studies, music, art and many other things. This is a great resource for parents and teachers who are looking for fun enrichment activities for kids of all ages.

In our parenting section at the library, you will find many books aimed at helping you and your child have a successful school year. Including learning guides, curriculum maps, resource books on ADHD and other learning challenges, homeschooling guides and many more resources on education. If we don’t have what you are looking for, please ask one of our staff members to help find more resources at another library or give us suggestions on books we should look to add to our collection.

Museum passes available for library card holders

Education can be found in many places outside of school as well. Stop in and pick up one of our many museum passes to keep the learning going even when school is not in session. We have a variety of passes available to borrow for free with your library card. Learn about art at the Guggenheim, history at the FDR Library and Museum, music at the Museum at Bethel Woods or the beauty of nature at the Mohonk Preserve. These are just a few of the passes you can borrow for free from the library. Look at our website for a full list of passes.

Back to school can be a hectic time, and we want to help make it as smooth as possible for all of our Goshen families. Please stop in and let us know how we can help.