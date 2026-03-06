Library roundup

March is in full swing and though we have many rainy days in our future, you can come by the library to stay warm and dry with some fun activities and programming. This month’s line up offers much to step out for!

St. Patrick’s Day crafting

March 17, 6-7:30 p.m., we have Clover Coasters: a crafting session inspired by St. Patrick’s Day and our love for upcoming spring. Patrons will create four decoupage coasters, choosing from shamrocks to floral designs. Each set will include a coaster holder, making this a great evening activity and keepsake. It’s a perfect way to celebrate the holiday and season ahead.

Defensive driving

On March 21, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., we are having a Defensive Driving course that is open to all New York State licensed drivers. Besides re-sharpening our driving skills, this program comes with amazing benefits such as qualifying for a 10 percent reduction in your auto insurance premiums and the chance to reduce up to four points on your driving record. You must register in advance for this program at the front desk at our library and bring payment, which is $35, either in cash or a check made out to our instructor Ian Prastien. Early arrival is recommended as the class starts promptly at 10 a.m. We also ask that you bring a bagged lunch for a scheduled 30-minute break.

Musical events

For our music lovers, we have two programs that you’ll want to mark your calendars for. On March 24, 6-7 p.m., we have an evening with the Hudson Valley Jazzwomen, a gifted trio of musicians that will entertain audiences with beautiful renditions of jazz classics, original compositions and works by famous women composers. On March 26, 6:30-7:15 p.m., we will have a very exciting show performed by students from Goshen High School’s Orchestra. In collaboration with Powered by Chamber Music, a program led by the Hudson Valley String Quartet and sponsored by Newburgh Chamber Music, three student groups will play pieces to show off their musical achievements.

Mystery lovers welcome

The month concludes on an exciting note on March 31, 5-6:30 p.m. with Dangerous Minds: Women Who Write Crime. Crime and mystery authors, Jode Millman, Amy Patricia Meade, Carol Freeman, and Dawn M. Barclay will discuss their methods for creating suspense and thrilling whodunits lead by mystery enthusiast and our library’s Mystery Book Club leader, Eleanor Kuhns. There may be light refreshments, but discussion will be informative, dark and exciting.

Please note that most of our programs require registration, which you can find on our library website under “Events Calendar.” Just click on the event you’d like to attend, and you can sign up with some contact information. If there is no registration, the program is therefore, drop in. Also make sure to register even if the program is full because we have waitlists. Our spring session starts the week of April 13 with exciting programs, such as our seasonal collaborations with Music for Humanity and Cornerstone Theatre. We hope to see you at the library!