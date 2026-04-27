Library roundup

A lot of library users are aware that the library has more than just books available for circulation. One of the hottest types of non-book materials are video games. The Goshen Public Library is proud to have been at the vanguard of making video games available in the library. Having started our collection almost twenty years ago with titles for the Nintendo Wii, Playstation 3, and Xbox 360. We still have many titles for older hardware available here, but the gaming landscape has changed, and so you’ll now find titles for the Nintendo Switch 2, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X in our collection.

One of most recent additions to the collection include Resident Evil Requiem (Rated M for Mature) for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. This is the latest entry in the long-running survival horror series and stars series veteran Leon Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft as they investigate mysterious deaths and find themselves battling horrific monsters. This game promises high-tension scares and intense action: all the elements that make this one sure to please fans of the series.

Another new acquisition is Pokemon Pokopia (Rated E for Everyone) for Nintendo Switch 2. This is the latest game from the developers of Dragon Quest Builders 2 and the newest spinoff in the Pokemon series that takes inspiration from Minecraft. This is a game focused on building, crafting, and exploring the world as you create a better environment for your Pokemon friends.

Even though we aim to stay current and grow our collection of the latest games, if you haven’t upgraded lately, we still have plenty of older games in the collection. All three of the latest consoles are backwards compatible: the Nintendo Switch 2 can play original Switch games, the Playstation 5 can play Playstation 4 games, and the Xbox Series X can play Xbox One (and many Xbox 360) games. We even have games for the Nintendo DS, 3DS, Wii or Wii U if you still have the systems to play them.

Programs for gamers young and old

The library also offers programs for gamers young and old: for kids, our Pokemon Club is aimed at kids in grades two through five and meets every Tuesday at 5 p.m. during the children’s programming seasons. This club offers games, trivia, and sweet surprises all in celebration of the hugely popular Pokemon series. This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the original Japanese release of Pocket Monsters Red and Green for Nintendo Game Boy and so the club will continue to be celebrating three decades of those cute monsters! Make sure you register on our online calendar for the following week’s meeting.

And for older gamers, we have a Video Game Club on the third Saturday of every month. This is a casual drop-in program aimed at adults interested in playing games for Nintendo Switch or Playstation 5 together. If you’re looking to meet other local folks who are into video games, this is the club for you.