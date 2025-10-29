Library Roundup

On a crisp and sunny Sunday morning, the staff of the Goshen Public Library proudly participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at the Woodbury Commons in Central Valley. Walking under the team name “Booking It,” our librarians and support staff joined hundreds of community members in a powerful show of unity, strength, and hope.

From 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., the team walked alongside survivors, families, and advocates all committed to supporting breast cancer research and honoring those affected by the disease. The atmosphere was filled with energy, compassion, and camaraderie, and we were deeply moved by the outpouring of encouragement from the community.

We’re thrilled to share that the library team surpassed our $1000 fundraising goal, for a total of $1841! Thanks to the incredible generosity of our patrons, staff, and supporters. Every dollar raised brings us one step closer to a future without breast cancer.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said team leader Erica Gati. “This event reminds us how important it is to step outside the library walls and stand with our community in meaningful ways. We walked not just as library staff, but as neighbors, friends, and supporters of a cause that touches so many lives.”

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated, walked, or cheered us on. The Goshen Public Library remains committed to service, not only in literacy and learning, but in compassion and community.

Together, we’re making strides — and making a difference.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294.6606.