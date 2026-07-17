Library roundup

Goshen Public Library is offering many programs this year, and August is specifically giving the community so many opportunities to relax, learn, connect with others, and to get creative.

Salute and Sip, a 10-11 a.m. event on the first and third Thursday of each month, is a Veteran Affairs-led gathering, offering coffee, tea and snacks for Veterans. It is a welcoming space to enjoy conversation and camaraderie for former military members of all ages. This is a drop-in program, no need to register.

On Monday evenings, the Community Room becomes a place for mental and physical wellness, introducing Mindfulness Mondays held from 5 to 6 p.m.

Meditation is held the first and third Mondays, introducing patrons to guided instruction and techniques that can be incorporated into everyday life. Patrons are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or cushion, water, comfortable clothes and an open mind. On the second and fourth Mondays, we have Tai Chi, a gentle exercise that combines flowing movements and deep breathing. Patrons will learn a simple Yang style form while improving balance, flexibility, strength and overall well-being. Both Meditation and Tai Chi are recognized for helping reduce stress and bring a sense of overall calm.

Upcoming August fun

For upcoming special programs in August, we’re having two different entertaining programs. On Tuesday, July 28, 6-7:30 p.m., we’ll get creative with Hudson Valley Aterlier owner Carlise Azmitia with Petals and Pottery. Patrons will design a beautiful, pressed flower trinket dish using handmade clay to create a unique keepsake or gift. On Aug. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Haunted Barn Museum will present a special screening of the classic science fiction film “The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms.” Patrons will enjoy the movie and a presentation featuring original film props and learn about production. Founded in the late 1960s by Sonny Vento and his son Joey, the Haunted Barn Museum has spent decades preserving props, costumes and artifacts from classic films that might otherwise been lost. Their collection celebrates Hollywood history while inspiring new generations of movie fans through educational presentations.

Online registration is required for these programs and opens two weeks prior. For more information about all programs and to register, please make sure to check out the libraries’ website calendar or call the library to sign up.

We have some fun events coming up for kids this summer too! On Saturday, Aug. 1, kids ages seven to 11 will not want to miss their chance to try out our special inflatable, Dinosaur-themed obstacle course. Along with the obstacle course we’ll have outdoor games and activities all guaranteed to test your skills in battling the mighty T-Rex. This event is from 12-2 p.m. and online registration opens on July 25.

Our final summer reading party is on Friday, Aug. 7 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and is open to all our summer readers. The RCLS Foam Cannon is back, and we’ll also have bubbles, Ice Capps, Dino Card trading and more fun activities on the back lawn. Don’t miss your chance to play in the foam and celebrate the end of summer reading with your friends. Registration opens for everyone on July 31.

There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer reading fun at the library, stop by anytime to check out our current flyers.