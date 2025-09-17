Library Roundup

It’s National Library Card Sign-up Month and we hope to expand the number of library cards in our community!

This year’s theme is “One Card, Endless Possibilities” - a reminder of the variety of valuable services the library card gives people access to. If you want to start a new hobby, learn how to use new technology, teach a child how to thrive in school, or just find some quality entertainment, the library card is useful for everyone regardless of age, income, or background.

One of the major ways we’re encouraging library card signup is by sending members of our children’s department to Scotchtown Avenue School to sign first-grade students up for cards. But if you have a child who’s enrolled in private school or are interested in getting a card for yourself, this is a great time to come to the library and sign up for one. Anyone who resides within the Goshen School District who is 5 or older is entitled to have a Goshen Public Library card. If you live elsewhere, you’ll have to go to your home library to sign up.

It’s worth pointing out that once you have your card, you’re able to use it at any of the libraries in the Ramapo Catskill Library System which covers all of Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties and part of Ulster County.

Having a library card empowers you to travel on the path of lifelong learning, community engagement, and access to a plethora of services. In addition to all of this, we’re giving away free goodie bags (while supplies last) for anyone signing up for new library cards. We have different things for different ages to help you get started on your reading journey.

While a library card unlocks many services, there are also lots of fun programs hosted here at the library. For example, our Fall music series in partnership with Music for Humanity is starting this month. On Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2:00 we’re hosting a concert by Chris Raabe, Hudson Valley’s own “guitar hero.” It’s sure to be a great performance with some fantastic, blues-based music.

Another, more serious theme of September is Suicide Prevention Month. To further the goal of suicide prevention, the library will be hosting Ask a Question, Save a Life on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 6:00 p.m. The presentation will introduce the concept of QPR - Question, Persuade, Refer - which is three things you can do when you have a concern about someone. QPR is a mental health intervention and prevention program intended to save the life of someone considering suicide. QPR is compared to CPR, both lifesaving emergency interventions. QPR enables “gatekeepers” such as friends, family, coworkers, and anyone else to recognize warning signs of a suicide crisis and take action.

The Goshen Public Library is located at 366 Main St. For more information, call (845) 294-6606.