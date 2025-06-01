Library News

Librarian-run book clubs meet at a variety of times to accommodate different schedules and feature a range of genres.

The current line up of clubs is –

Reader’s Choice – the patron-run book club meets on one of the first Saturdays of every month at 10 a.m. The book for June is “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng and July’s title is “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

The Midnight Society – horror book club meets on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.. For June, the book is “Camp Damascus” by Chuck Tingle. If you have a taste for the macabre, come meet other horror-hounds!

Sweet Pepper Readers – romance book club with a focus on more sweet, less spice, meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.. The selection for this month is “The Year of Second Chances” by Lara Avery. If you like books that make you swoon, this is the club for you!

Murderous Mondays – the mystery book club meets every fourth Monday at 3 p.m.. This club is led by celebrated mystery author Eleanor Kuhns. The title for June is “Shutter” by Ramona Emerson

Read the Room – a multi-genre book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m.. This club is led by the adult services team of librarians who cycle through a variety of books in different genres or subjects. For June, the book is the science fiction classic “Childhood’s End” by Arthur C. Clarke.

There are two cookbook clubs! The original club which meets on the first Friday of every month is full to capacity, so the library started Second Helpings which meets on the third Thursday of every month at 1:30 p.m..

To register, stop by the reference desk to be signed up and stop by the circulation desk to pick up a copy of the month’s book.

