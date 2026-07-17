Kiwanis Club of Chester honors 2026 scholarship recipients

On Thursday, July 9, the Kiwanis Club of Chester held their annual scholarship presentation honoring eight Chester Academy Seniors with $1,000 scholarships each. The following students were recognized for their accomplishments during their high school career.

The 2026 Kiwanis Scholarship recipients are Brandon Bialorucki (vocational/technical scholarship), Christian Calloway (education scholarship), Yamilet Lopez Cortez (humanities scholarship), Tahlia Campbell and Paige Niles (healthcare scholarships), and Daniel Gonzalez, David Gonzalez and Sophia Stanley (Key Club service scholarships.

Special congratulations to Brayan Flores, who earned one of only 10 Kiwanis New York District Foundation Scholarships, an outstanding achievement recognizing exceptional promise and accomplishment.

In their announcement the Chester Union Free School District administration made the following statement:

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Kiwanis Club of Chester for their unwavering commitment to supporting Chester Academy students as they pursue higher education and career pathways. Your generosity and belief in our students help open doors to bright futures.

Congratulations to all our scholarship recipients! We are incredibly proud of your accomplishments and can’t wait to see all that you achieve in the years ahead.”