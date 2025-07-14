Kiwanis Club 5K marks 30 years

The Kiwanis Club of Chester held its Annual Kiwanis 5K in the Village of Chester on May 24. This year’s event marked the 30th anniversary of the prestigious race.

Starting in 1995, this race has become a well-known race among the racing community in Orange County and throughout lower New York and upper New Jersey. On race day, there’s a real sense of community among the runners.

The leadership of the Village of Chester has welcomed this race every year and has been instrumental in providing a safe environment for the runners and the entire race committee.

Sponsors in the Chester community and beyond contributed monetary gifts for support and gift certificates that are awarded on race day. Local vendors also provide pre-race noshes for the runners to build up their strength.

A highlight of the race is the post-race breakfast. Runners enjoy eggs, kielbasa, and sausage provided by the First Presbyterian Church and prepared by a great group of volunteers.

This community event could not be accomplished without the full involvement of club members as well as the Village and all the businesses throughout Chester.