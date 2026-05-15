Kiwanis Club 5K happening May 23

The Kiwanis Club of Chester is pleased to announce our upcoming 5K Race on Saturday, May 23, beginning at 8:40 a.m. at the Chester Community Park (Carpenter Field).

Race‑day registration opens at 7:15 a.m. Online registration closes on Friday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m. Runners may still register the morning of the race, with cash or check only accepted on‑site.

This year’s race route will take participants on a scenic and community‑centered course through the Village of Chester. The route begins at Cherry Heights, continues into the village, winds through Historic Downtown Chester, and returns to the Chester Community Park for the finish.

Residents along the route are encouraged to cheer on the runners from in front of their homes, helping create a spirited and supportive atmosphere for all participants.

All registered runners and walkers are invited to enjoy a post‑race breakfast prepared by the Chester Presbyterian Church, a valued community partner supporting this event.

The race welcomes runners, walkers, families, and community members of all ages. Proceeds support the Kiwanis Club’s ongoing youth and community service programs in Chester.

For additional information, please contact the Kiwanis Club of Chester at 845-379-1205.