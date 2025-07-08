Judge orders Reilly’s ankle bracelet removed

A judge ordered John Reilly’s ankle bracelet removed last week after being satisfied with the Chester highway superintendent’s compliance with supervised release requirements.

Reilly – who is facing attempted murder and other charges stemming from the May 3, 2025 shooting of DoorDash driver Alpha Oumar Barry on Reilly’s property – appeared before Judge Craig Brown in county court July 2.

Last month, Thomas Kenniff, of the Manhattan-based law firm Raiser & Kenniff, told The Chronicle that Reilly’s actions were “reasonable under the circumstances.”

Reilly, 48, is due back in court Aug. 20. His passport remains surrendered, and he must check in regularly with probation.