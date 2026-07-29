Interact Club students share experiences with Goshen Rotary Club

The Goshen Rotary Club hosted four officers of the Goshen High School Interact Club at its July 28 meeting. The Interact Club is a Rotary sponsored organization for young people, ages 12-18, that focuses on leadership development, community involvement, and the power of Service above Self. Tom Grimaldi is the Goshen Rotary Liaison and teacher, Christina Maliwacki is the Interact Advisor.

The group provided a rundown of the past year’s projects which included volunteering at Scotchtown Elementary, food drives, collaborations with the Leo Club, and helping the Goshen Rotary Club with our major fundraisers including the Taste of Goshen and the GAW Rotary 5k/10k and more!

Rhyley Ruffy, gave a wonderful slide show presentation about his experience at RYLA. Rotary District 7210 sponsors RYLA, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a five-day conference at Mount St. Mary College which invites sophomores from all over the Hudson Valley to participate in activities that promote the importance of positivity, confidence, leadership with interactive presentations and fun-filled events.

Rhyley expressed his gratitude to our club for this opportunity, his desire to return to RYLA as a Senior Counselor, and his wish to promote Interact and the RYLA experience to other high school students.

For more information about the Interact or Rotary Clubs go to www.goshennyrotary.org.