Hundreds rally in ‘No Kings Day’ protest

This year, June 14 was recognized in the area with flags - and “No Kings Day of Defiance” protest signs.

Because it was the day of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade and President Donald Trump’s birthday, national event coordinators NoKings.org chose the date as a way to protest the Trump administration’s policies and actions, their website said. According to Indivisible Project, a national partner of NoKings.org, over 5 million people across 2,169 events in countries around the globe participated.

An estimated 400 people protested near the corner of Greenwich Avenue and Church Street in Goshen. Amid speeches and comments from the marchers, one counter-protester draped in a “Take America Back” flag walked through the crowd.

Events were staggered to begin two-hours apart throughout the day in Warwick, Goshen, Milford, Gardiner, Newburgh and Beacon, which allowed people to get to more than one of the regional protests. Some traveled from Vernon, N.J., Sugar Loaf, Pine Bush, and Wurtsboro for Goshen’s event.

“I kept chickening out and I was tired of doing that,” said Brittney DeVoe of Chester about why she attended. She came to the rally with Michelle Rodriguez, who she’s been friends since they were in sixth grade.

“I wanted to stand in solidarity with people and against what our president is doing,” Darrell McElroy of Middletown said. “We have a lot more in common than people think.”