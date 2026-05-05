Hundreds of nurses and healthcare workers picket outside Garnet Health

Approximately 300 nurses and healthcare workers picketed outside Garnet Health on April 30.

The informational picket called for an improved contract for the hospital’s registered nurses, including:

- Safe staffing ratios to both improve patient care and prevent nurse burnout

- Competitive wages to keep pace with inflation and industry standards

- A transparent attendance policy that acknowledges illness, family responsibilities and unforeseen emergencies

- Improved healthcare benefits and health insurance for retirees

Nurses picketed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., holding signs bearing slogans such as “Caution: Patients at Risk” and “We help you hear, see and smile. Return the favor!”