Hudson Valley Farm & Flea coming to Museum Village

Hudson Valley Farm & Flea, an event dedicated to promoting regional artisans, vintage collectors, farmers, and chefs will take place on Saturday, October 7, from 1 0 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum Village in Monroe. Attendees will have the opportunity to peruse products made, grown, and crafted in the Hudson Valley region. Over 50 makers will be offering specialty items including gourmet foods, vintage finds, knitted products, ceramics, jewelry, canned cocktails, home and garden.

“Our mission is to bring together independent local farmers, craftsmen, and designers who are also making their goods right here in America with substance and sustainability, all the while creating a low carbon footprint,” said event creator Laurie Perrone, who is also the founder and creative director for Farm2Fashion.

Museum Village is a unique and inviting, open-air, historical museum which offers visitors the opportunity to explore vignettes of 19th Century American life.

Admission is $5; children under 12 are free. Tickets for the event are available online at Eventbrite via the following link: bit.ly/3rktHm2.

Participating vendors include: 1857 Vodka, Mes Thés, Arios Espresso, Art by Heather New, Awestruck Ciders, Birdie’s Batch, Biti Besha, Bold Version Design Co., C & R Designworks, Catskill Merino Farm, Claychic Expressions, Cooper’s Daughter Spirits, Cornwall Yarn Shop, Crumble + Melt, Debs Diamonds, Eltees Goods, Farm2Fashion, Farmbody Skin Care, Free Range Seamstress, Full Moon Farm, Hudson Valley Chocolates, Hudson Valley Woodcrafting, JazzyLeeCreations, JUNAI Knitted Goods, Kia Symone Designs, Knit in Color, LabelMaker Drinks, Liquid Fables, Lu Mabey Jewelry, MakeRuckus Press, Miche Scott Handmade, Midnight Mercantile, Muccillo Studios, Natural Elements, Peties Biscuits, Pizza Moto, Postage Stamp Jewelry, Rolling Out Memories, Rootflux Bee Co., Sally Rothchild Ceramics, Soy Bello Candles, Spill Queen Creates, Springbrook Hollow Distillery, Taiim Shack Mobile, The Green Windows, The Sconery, Tracy Sews, Tree Juice Maple Syrup, Twigs, Florals & Antiques, Windfall Farms, and Woodfire Food Co.

Sponsors include Awestruck Cider, The Brew Bus, Edible Hudson Valley, Farm2Fashion, GR Tours, Green Mountain Energy, Orange County Tourism, Q92.1FM, Safe Harbors, Veterans Repertory Theater, and Wood Fire Food Co.