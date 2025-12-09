The Town of Goshen took part in this year’s Goshen Holiday Parade and tree lighting, hosted by the Goshen Fire Department and Goshen Joint Recreation on Saturday Dec. 6.

Town of Goshen employees contributed to creating a festive parade float, which was towed by the Town of Goshen Police Department. The Grinch made a special appearance, driving the Police Department’s utility vehicle through the procession.

Despite the cold weather, spirits were high as folks enjoyed an evening filled with holiday cheer.