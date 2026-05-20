Holdridge promises ban of battery energy storage projects in comprehensive plan

A proposed battery energy storage site on Sugar Loaf Mountain Road was the topic of discussion at the May 13 town board meeting of Chester.

Eamon Reilly of AYPA Power – which is owned by Blackstone – pitched the project, which would store enough energy to supply the grid with 300 megawatts for four hours. The energy would be stored in lithium ion battery storage units. He touted tax revenues and open space concessions the project offered the community. He aimed to ease fears of a fire hazard as happened twice in Warwick. He said those fires were caused by defective products not in compliance with code.

He urged the board to increase scrutiny and rigor of codes rather than close off possibility of the project.

Following the meeting Supervisor Brandon Holdridge made public statements promising the board will not permit any battery energy storage sites in the upcoming comprehensive plan and zoning amendments. He said the fire department is not in favor of the sites due to a perceived fire hazard.

Such sites are currently subject to a moratorium in town but that will be made permanent when the comprehensive plan is approved, Holdridge said. Reilly knew this was likely but still wanted to make a presentation to the board. Reilly said there would be shortfalls in the Hudson Valley grid in coming years, making such a storage site a necessity for the region.

During public comments resident Steven Smith said, “If it burns it is going to set a fire on the mountain. It will endanger the ecosystem of Chester. The danger outweighs anything.”

Ryan Senning asked the board members if they would share their opinion on battery storage sites. Councilmen Bob Courtenay and Giusepe Cassara said they were against them. Stephen Diffley said he needed more information. Holdridge and Tom Becker did not respond. It was later on that Holdridge made public statements on behalf of himself and Becker promising to stop the project from moving forward.

Tom Knapp of the IBEW union made a statement that the project would create jobs for the community. If the town does not approve the project the jobs will simply go elsewhere, he said.

Politicians Michael Sussman and Lee Squires gave a joint speech. They aimed to ease fears of a fire hazard, stating the Warwick fires are not repeatable with new technology. They asked the board to consider the project because the energy system is in crisis and needed such storage sites.

Other business

In other news, Holdridge congratulated Faron Peckham and the dozens of volunteers who took part in the Sugar Loaf clean up event on May 2. Casarra called it a “job well done.”

The board introduced a local law establishing a community preservation fund with a public hearing set for June 10. This establishes a fund, which will be given money through a real estate transaction tax if town residents in a November referendum vote approve the tax. Once the fund is established it can accept donations.

The board voted to renew the town’s cyber insurance policy with Marshall and Sterling for a fee of $7,956.50 for one year. The board approved a water department request to purchase $1,225,97 of generator parts for the Fieldcrest water district.

The board voted to accept a $1,500 permit fee for Cabbage the Movie Production Inc. to film at 3424 Route 94 in Chester. The board voted to authorize the supervisor to solicit bids through M&R Energy Resources Corp. for energy pricing and to sign an agreement for the lowest price.

The board voted to set a public hearing of May 27 for discussion and action on the annual CDBG grant application. The board approved an agreement for firearms training in Port Jervis starting on May 29.