Holdridge formally announces run for town supervisor

Chester Councilman Brandon Holdridge announced on March 2 that he will be running for town supervisor in the 2023 Chester town council election.

Holdridge hosted the announcement in the Cancun Inn with assistance from the Chester Democratic Committee.

“When I started to run for town councilman in 2021, I didn’t think I’d be here two years later. But it became clear to me over the last year and a half how much change needs to happen here,” Holdridge said.

Origins and experiences

Holdridge’s interest in government sparked during his time at SUNY Albany when he joined the university’s student association. He further explored this career through an internship, and later full-time job under the late Jose Peralta, a former Queens senator.

“I assisted the legislative team in crafting legislation and fielding calls and meeting with special interest groups,” Holdridge said in a post-announcement interview.

After graduating, Holdridge would go on to work for former state Sen. David Carlucci and U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. Currently, he works part-time for state Sen. James Skoufis. He said his favorite aspect of these positions is helping the people he serves, seeing it as his way of giving back to society.

“I really value what an individual can do for the greater good and the greater society...I wanted to stay in government, I wanted to continue to try to help people no matter which level of government I was on,” he said.

Working for Chester

During his job with Maloney, Holdridge explored local government opportunities and eventually ran for town councilman in Chester, his hometown. He won in November 2021 and started his term in January 2022.

“I was on the state level for a long time, and I decided to get involved in local politics. I was born and raised in Chester, so I wanted to see what I could do on the local level,” Holdridge said.

Some of Holdridge’s endeavors over the past year included calling the state’s Department of Transportation to repave Route 17M’s bridge, overseeing plans for fixing Chester Commons’ fields, and working on the town’s ward system.

“I’ve been the most productive, proactive, and responsive member of the town board since I got elected. And I want to continue that productivity, I want to do it for you,” Holdridge told residents during his speech.

Looking ahead

Holdridge said he hopes to increase his efforts to provide positive changes to the area if he becomes Chester’s supervisor. He feels he can provide a fresh, energetic perspective to the position and will do whatever it takes to improve the lives of his residents.

“Chester deserves better than what we have right now. We need a supervisor who’s going to fight tooth and nail for every issue in town for every resident. We need to promote a resident-first agenda and culture throughout all town hall,” Holdridge said in his speech.

A few challenges that Holdridge wants to tackle as a supervisor include granting tax exemptions to seniors and firefighters, fostering better relationships with county, state, and federal representatives, and improving the town’s infrastructure.

In the meantime, Holdridge plans to reach out to as many residents as possible before the election begins in November, whether through meet-and-greets or door-door campaigning.

“To the residents of Chester, ask yourself: do you really want more of the same? Because that’s all you’re going to get with my potential opponents. It’s time for change and we need that now more than ever,” Holdridge said. “You can count on me to lead us through the good times and the bad.”