Historical Society hosts annual tree lighting event

The Chester Historical Society invites all families, friends, and community members to its annual tree lighting event, taking place on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the historic 1915 Erie Railroad Station, located at 19 Winkler Place. Ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m., illuminating the station grounds with the glow of a magnificent 40-foot pine tree. Thanks to a very generous donor, the tree will highlight the community’s spirit of giving.

This year’s celebration promises to be a festive and memorable occasion for all ages. The evening will bring together the Chester community in the warmth of holiday spirit, music, and tradition.

Before the tree lighting ceremony, guests are welcome to explore the Christmas holiday Market inside the Erie Railroad Station from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A variety of holiday-themed items for purchase will be available, perfect for seasonal giving and enjoying during the festive atmosphere. Unique gifts and decorations will be showcased, adding to the day’s excitement.

The festivities will feature uplifting performances by the local group Song of the Valley Chorus and talented members of the Bellvale community. Both groups will lead joyful caroling of Christmas songs, filling the air with music and celebration as everyone gathers for the evening’s highlight.

This year, there will also be a raffle for a Holiday Basket Raffle filled with an assortment of Christmas items and a special bottle of wine from Brotherhood Winery. Tickets will be available until the drawing at 5:30 p.m.

A warm invitation is extended to the community to join in this wonderful tradition. Enjoy the festivities, share holiday cheer, and make memories with loved ones. The event offers a perfect opportunity to connect with your community and celebrate the season.

Community support helps the Chester Historical Society achieve its mission of preserving local history and fostering community engagement. The support is always appreciated.